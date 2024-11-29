Call to protect human values

Warangal: “Globalisation has a huge impact on human relations and values,” Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. Delivering a keynote address as a special invitee on the first day of the two-day National Seminar on ‘Globalisation Development and Social Transformation: Mapping the Trajectories of Social Institutions and Processes in Contemporary India’ at Kakatiya University (KU) on Thursday, he said that the globalisation may have brought benefits for humanity, but it made a deep dent in moral values.

“The need of the hour is to take up research to fill the void created by the globalisation,” Naini said.

Referring to the issues faced by the universities, Naini said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has a special focus on increasing standards of higher education. “The CM is supposed to conduct a review meeting with the varsity authorities to ponder over the measures to be taken to address the problems. The universities in the State would see revolutionary changes in a couple of years,” Naini said. KU Vice-chancellor Prof K Prathap Reddy said that the impact of globalisation is immense on society. “We need to build a better society by learning from the past and adopting new ideas,” Prathap Reddy said.

Prof T Srinivas, Prof (Osmania) K Srinivasulu, Prof S Ramulu, Prof K Venkatanarayana, Prof Hanumantha Rao, Prof C Ganesh, Prof Adapa Satyanarayana, Prof Manohar, Prof Suresh Lal, Prof Mallikarjuna Reddy, Dr K Ailaiah, and Dr M Swarnalatha were among others present.