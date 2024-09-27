Chityala Ilamma remembered on birth anniversary

Warangal: The people celebrated the 129th birth anniversary of Telangana Armed Struggle leader ChityalaIlamma (popularly known as ChakaliIlamma) on a grand scale in the erstwhile Warangal district on Thursday.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy who garlanded the statue of Ilamma at Shayampet recalled the valour of the freedom fighter who waged a war against the despotic Nizam rulers for the land rights of the poor.

“Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy renamed the KotiMahila University after her. Ilamma’s granddaughter Swetha has been appointed as a member of the Women Commission,” Naini said. He said that Ilamma played an inspirational role in the armed rebellion against the Razakars of the Nizam government. She ignited revolutionary spirit among the people who were meekly facing the atrocities of the Razakars, he said. Naini said that the government has plans to install a statue of Ilamma in Hyderabad. He inaugurated a blood donation camp on the occasion.

Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MP K Kavya, Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju, Hanumakonda and Warangal district collectors P Pravinya and Satya Sarada were present.