CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to visit Mahabubabad tomorrow

Mahabubabad : The BRS leaders of the Mahabubabad district are in a huddle to make the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s public meeting a huge success.

KCR is scheduled to address a public meeting as part of the election campaign in Mahabubabad on October 27. Minister for Tribal welfare Satyavathi Rathod along with local MLA Banoth Shankar Naik inspected the public meeting site near Shanigaram Road here on Wednesday.

Later, the BRS leaders discussed at length about crowd mobilisation for KCR’s public meeting. Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha, BRS State general secretary N Naresh Reddy, Shankar Naik’s wife Sita Mahalaxmi, Marri Ranga Rao, Errabelli Madhavi, V Vani Srinivas, M Srinivas Reddy and Venkatesh were among others present.