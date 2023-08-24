Confident of success, ministers to hit poll campaign trail soon

Karimnagar: The Ministers from erstwhile Karimnagar district are going to prove their abilities in the upcoming elections as they are given the BRS ticket to contest in the polls. There are three ministers in the State Cabinet from the district, KT Rama Rao, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalar, who are going to test their electoral prospects and started campaign for the elections.

Minister KTR, who led Sircilla on the path of development in his own style, made efforts to get Nursing College, Medical College, Agricultural College, Agricultural Polytechnic, ITI Driving School and Textile Apparel Park in Sircilla district to provide employment to thousands of people. Irrigation projects like Malakpet Reservoir and Mid Manair in district are a boon for the farmers. Aqua Hub and industrial works are going on fast in Mid Manair to provide employment to 10,000 people, because of his efforts. It could be said that the victory in 2023 election is easy for KTR as he led the district in the path of development. Minister Gangula Kamalakar, affectionately known as Karimnagar Bheemudu by the BRS chief, rose from the level of councilor to the post of minister.

He faced many challenges in his 22-year political career, is currently KTR’s main follower. With the help of Vice Chairman of Planning Commission Boinpally Vinod Kumar, he made Karimnagar a beautiful city with many projects like Smart City, Cable Bridge, KCR Highland, Manair River Front, IT Towers among others.