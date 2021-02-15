Cong, BJP insulting peoples' verdict: Mayor Sunil

Karimnagar: "Congress and BJP are insulting people's verdict of giving power to the TRS. Both the parties are acting as if they are in power," alleged City Mayor Y Sunil Rao.

Speaking at a press meet at SBS function hall in Mukarampura in Karimnagar city on Sunday, Mayor Sunil Rao alleged that Congress and BJP were criticising the ruling party for completing Kaleshwaram project, for supplying water for irrigation and also for supplying 24-hour power and for giving Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima to farmers.

He criticised that BJP and Congress leaders do not have the guts to visit at least one project in Telangana. They were worried because if they visit the project, they must appreciate the TRS for its great work, he stated. Water is flowing in canals even in summer and the credit for this goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, he added.

The Mayor said that the CM along with Ministers is striving hard for the welfare of the people. But there was no unity in Congress but ready to comment on others, he pointed out. Stating that Revanth Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were doing padayatras for their own benefits, he reminded that Jeevan Reddy had a history of backstabbing Telugu Desam Party founder NT Rama Rao, who had given him Minister post.

The Delhi leaders will switch on the button, then the leaders of these two parties will start dancing in the State, he mocked and told the

leaders of these parties that it will be better if they change their usage of words.

'The development that took place in six years of the TRS ruling is the proof of how it is working. Congress and BJP are trying to get into power but the TRS is striving to develop the State in all fields,' he added.

Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, Corporators K Srinivas, B Venu, S Prasad, G Kalyani, Sridevi and Chandramouli were present along with others.