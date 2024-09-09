Congress claiming undue credit: Ex chief whip

Warangal: “The Congress is claiming credit for majority of the inaugurations and job recruitments that were initiated by the BRS government,” former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Sunday, Vinay noted that the then Congress Government (before the bifurcation) refused to allocate 300 yards for the Kaloji Memorial in Hanumakonda.

“BRS leaders along with the Kaloji Mitra Mandali members - Sahitya Akademi award winner and novelist Ampasayya Naveen, Kaloji Foundation President Nagilla Rama Sastry, urged the then Congress government to get a piece of land for Kaloji Memorial but in vain. KCR assured us to build a world-class cultural convention centre in the name of Kaloji after the formation of a separate State. True to his promise, KCR made it possible after coming to power,” Vinay said.

The former chief whip stated that 90% of the work on Kalakshetram was completed when the BRS was in power. “The delay was due to the Coronavirus pandemic and election code,” he added, stating, “BRS leaders will fight for the people even though the Congress government is trying to bulldoze them, he said.

Vinay found fault with the Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy for removing the inaugural plaque installed by him and putting up a new one to give photo poses.

He recalled that the BRS government gave due importance to Kaloji by naming a health university after him.

“Even though the inauguration of Kaloji Kalakshetram is nearing, the Congress Government has yet to invite the Kaloji Mitra Mandali members,” he said.

Earlier, Vinay and other BRS leaders were stopped by police when they visited Kaloji Kalakshetram to know the progress of works.

Former MLAs Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, V Sathish Kumar, former KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy and former TS Debt Relief Commission chairman Nagurla Venkateshwarlu were among others present.