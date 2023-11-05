Congress victory in Yellareddy certain says Madanmohan

Ellareddy : Former MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy Bhima expressed that Congress candidate Madanmohan is winning with a huge majority in Yellareddy constituency.

He participated in the party programme organized in Ellareddy town. Ravinder said that Jajula Surender, who won with his stomach and legs tied, stood bigger than all of them while the Congress leaders made the workers go crazy. He called upon the Congress workers to prevent Jajula Surender, who pledged 30 crores to KCR for the self-respect of the people of Yellareddy, from getting the deposit this time.

Leaders and activists of BJP party joined Congress party in the presence of Ravinder Reddy. Congress Yellareddy candidate Madanmohan invited them into the party by offering the Congress scarves.