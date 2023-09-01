‘Coverts’ in action to play spoilsport

Warangal: Even though the BJP has lost a bit of momentum in the run upto the elections to the Assembly, there are quite a few candidates aspiring for the party ticket especially for the Warangal East and West constituencies. The saffron rank and file believe that the party lost its steam especially since the party’s lacklustre performance in the Karnataka Assembly polls combined by the ‘sacking’ of Bandi Sanjay as the party’s Telangana State president and the alleged clandestine deal between the BRS and the BJP that allowed MLC K Kavitha escape from the arrest in the Delhi liquor scam didn’t go down well with the people.



Adding more to the BJP’s cup of woes, the candidates who have potential to win seem to be in danger of losing their way with the coverts playing spoilsport due to the delay in the announcement of tickets. Despite these adversities, both Warangal East and West constituencies that have predominantly urban populations are most sought-after like never before. Warangal Urban Cooperative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao, the younger brother of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who shifted loyalties from the BRS to BJP last year seems to be the frontrunner for the Warangal East ticket. He left the BRS following a rift with the sitting MLA Nannapuneni Narender. Kusuma Sathish who unsuccessfully contested in the 2018 elections is also vying for the ticket. These apart, Ganta Ravi Kumar and Vannala Venkataramana – are also in the race for the ticket.

On the other hand, the competition for the ticket of Warangal West, currently represented by BRS’ D VInay Bhaskar, is also intense. Rao Padma appears to be clearly ahead of all others. Sources say that the party had already fixed her candidature. It may be recalled here that Rao Padma was denied ticket in favour of former MLA Marthineni Dharma Rao in the 2018 elections. Dharma Rao is also in the ticket race along with the party State spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy. From the backward classes, Ravula Kishan, whose wife Komala is a Corporator, is also aspiring for the ticket.

Meanwhile, the speculation is rife that some of the candidates aspiring for the tickets have a kind of understanding with the ruling BRS. A senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity told The Hans India, “There are coverts who are trying to sabotage the winning chances of the BJP candidates. The State leadership needs to act swiftly and announce the candidates as early as possible before the coverts create chaos among the people.”