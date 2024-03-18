DEO advises students not to be anxious during SSC exam

Mulugu: District Education Officer G Panini said in a statement on Sunday that armed arrangements have been made in the district for the Class 10 exams to be held from March 18 to April 2. “Special RTC buses are running in the morning and afternoon to transport the students in the wake of the exams,” he said.

“Upto 3,088 people are writing the exams in the district; 21 exam centres have been set up for them, 21 chief superintendent, 22 departmental officers and 200 invigilators are involved in the management of the exams. All arrangements are complete so that the students can write the exams peacefully without any problems,” he said.

The DEO said that CCTV cameras have been installed in each examination centre and dual desks have been made available for the students to write the examinations. He said that two flying squad teams have been formed to prevent any irregularities at the examination centres.

He said that in order to conduct the examinations properly, the students and the staff participating in the examination duties have been prohibited from bringing mobile phones and electronic gadgets and the staff participating in the duties have been provided with photo identification cards to prevent others from entering the examination centers and they must wear them.

“Students should take the exam calmly without being under any mental pressure. Every exam will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM except First Language Composite Course and Science exam which will be held from 9:30 AM to 12:50 PM and 9:30 am to 11 am, respectively.

“Students should bring only hall tickets, exam pad, pen, pencil, scale, sharpener, eraser and geometry equipment to the examination centres,” he said.