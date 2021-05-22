Don't panic, be like how you are in normal days

Warangal-based Bandi Ramana Devi who recovered from Covid-19 in 15 days without getting admitted in hospital says that the recovery depends on how we react after getting knowledge that we are tested positive for Covid-19. She suggests don't get panic and be like how we are on normal days, this will be the key factor to recovery.



"It was on Saturday like any days that I spent. After a while, my son came and checked me and asked why I was looking sick. I had told him nothing happened; we were just having a regular day. He asked me to come along with him to his place. I denied it, but he didn't want to leave me alone here, so I went along with him to his place AS Rao Nagar in Warangal," says Bandi Ramana Devi.

She adds, "We went to my son's house where my daughter-in-law cooked food for me and I ate. It was 2:30 pm, I slept and woke up at 5:00 pm. I didn't feel like sitting, I felt like lying down. I went back to sleep again, in the AC. It was 8:30 pm when I woke up. My son came to me with an RMP (Registered Medical Practitioner) doctor. The doctor checked me. I was wondering why he got the doctor at this time. The doctor told me that he'll be prescribing medicines and I will recover soon. My son had called my other family members, my daughter, and granddaughter and they suggested me to shift to Hyderabad for better treatment. I was normal, I didn't feel anything. I was as normal as any other day."

She shares that after she was tested positive, her granddaughter took care of her and gave her medicines regularly, while she was quarantined in a room.

Devi during her quarantine days was mostly sleeping and slept a lot for 5 days. She had body pains and also didn't feel to eat anything. She took it easy and was being like the way she was on her normal days.

She says, "I took all the medicines prescribed by my doctor, had a lot of fruits like grapes, oranges, etc. I generally also eat a lot of fruits. It took me 15 days to recover. My son would come in the afternoon sometimes to see me; they'd buy me fruits and keep talking to me over the phone. They knew my daughter and granddaughter would take good care of me. I have taken the first dose. It has been 40 days since I was vaccinated to the day I was tested positive."

She requests everyone to be careful, take rest, eat healthy food and be brave. Mostly everyone will recover, only in some cases, people are suffering.