Errabelli will be defeated decisively again: Yasaswini

Hanamkonda: MLA Yasaswini and Congress leader Jhansi Rajender Reddy warned that they will decisively defeat Errabelli Dayakar Rao again; they will not remain quiet if he continues his petty propaganda.

In a press conference at the MLA camp office in Palakurthi mandal centre, Yasaswini and Jhansi Reddy said the allegations being made by Dayakar Rao over the past few days are baseless. They stated that since assuming office as MLA, around RS 450 crore in funds have been brought in for development of the Palakurthi constituency. They also noted that the 50-bed hospital in Palakurthi was upgraded and funds were allocated for full-scale development of Rayaparthy.

They revealed efforts are being made to construct permanent buildings for government offices currently running in rented premises in Pedda Vangara. They stated that under the Congress governance, the constituency is set to witness unprecedented development, and those days are not far.

They said there’s no need to explain their development work to Rao. They promised the Chennur reservoir work in Palakurthi mandal will be completed soon.

They challenged Rao to come for a debate on development of the reservoir if he has courage. They emphasised that their goal is development of the constituency and their aim is public welfare.

They advised not to underestimate the Congress or CM Revanth Reddy, and expressed confidence that the Congress flag would be flown in every village in the upcoming local body elections.

They expressed gratitude to people of the constituency for blessing them and said they are indebted to them for life. They hoped that the “fine rice” distribution scheme, introduced by the government with intent of providing high-quality rice eaten by the wealthy to the poor, will create history. They claimed that the BRS leaders have been unable to sleep ever since the Congress came to power. They said people in Palakurthi now feel a sense of true freedom.