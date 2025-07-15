Errabelli’s moles will not be spared: Jhansi Reddy

Hanumakonda: TPCC vice president and Palakurthi constituency in-charge Hanumandla Jhansi Rajender Reddy has accused former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao of inciting trouble within the Congress party by collaborating with a few self-centered leaders who remain in the party but are secretly working against it, unable to digest the development happening in Palakurthi.

Speaking to Hans India on Monday, Jhansi Reddy alleged that Errabelli is using covert supporters within the Congress to weaken the party through divisive politics. She specifically named PCC members Kethireddy Niranjan Reddy, Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Tirupati Reddy, and PACS Chairman and DCCB Director Kokkirala Hari Prasad Rao, accusing them of creating confusion in the party with baseless claims. She warned that people would soon teach them a fitting lesson.

She accused Errabelli of using such individuals as pawns and spreading false propaganda against her her daughter-in-law, MLA Yasaswini Reddy. She warned that Errabelli would soon face the consequences of his actions.

Jhansi Reddy further criticised Hari Prasad Rao, who joined Congress in November 2023, claiming he always aligns with the ruling party to negotiate packages and then boasts about having helped that party win.

She described him as a blackmailer involved in land grabs and said his tactics wouldn’t work with them. She labeled him a person who couldn’t even win as a ward member.

Regarding Tirupati Reddy, she said he remained close to Errabelli Dayakar Rao until April 2023 and benefited from various settlements. She accused him of opportunism and said his claim of bringing her into politics in 2023 is shameful. She stated that her family’s connection with the local people dates back to 1994 when they built a school in Palakurthi. She revealed that it was she who made him the Agricultural Market Committee Chairman, even though he wouldn’t even win as a ward member.

She also slammed Kethireddy Niranjan Reddy, saying he benefited from former MLA Dugyala Srinivasa Rao and later betrayed him by campaigning for his opponent Janga Raghava Reddy. She said he joined Congress in 2023 only to use her politically. Jhansi Reddy alleged that Niranjan Reddy, Tirupati Reddy, and Hari Prasad Rao, though technically in Congress, still have their loyalties with BRS. She claimed Errabelli is using such leaders as covert operatives to destroy the Congress in Palakurthi. She issued a stern warning that she would contest and defeat Errabelli Dayakar Rao wherever he chooses to run in the upcoming elections.