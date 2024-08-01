Flaunted as gem of city, Cable Bridge in ‘ruins’ within one year

The hopes of tourists coming to the cable bridge to enjoy the evening with the wonderful beautification to relax have been dashed

They meet accidents because of the potholes

Visitors complained of standing water on the bridge

Motorists afraid to drive on such poor quality road

There are suspicions that the construction has been started without the authorities monitoring

Karimnagar: What was considered as a landmark in the history of Karimnagar district, the Cable Bridge has turned out as a big example of corruption. The cable-stayed bridge built by the previous government has become useless because of poor construction and use of substandard building material. Built at a cost of Rs.200 crore and touted as a tourist area, is full of potholes even before the completion one year.

When then IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had inaugurated the Cable Bridge constructed on Maneru River on in June, 2023, he had urged the people of Karimnagar district to support BRS as it was working for the development of the district. “It is the responsibility of the people to support CM KCR as well as government working for their welfare,” the minister said. “Karimnagar Cable Bridge, where engineering meets beauty,” the minister had written on his Twitter account.

In the beginning, this area, which was illuminated by night lights for a few days, now turned dark in night and become an adda for antisocial elements. It is known that the bridge was built there to increase the value of some lands. Social worker Shabab said that while the cable bridge constructed in Hyderabad is of quality standards, there is endless corruption in the Karimnagar cable bridge.

The cable bridge built for the selfish interests of some people and built with Rs.200 crore is seen as a decoration today. There are still doubts about the quality of the cable bridge which suffered explosions during construction.

Even though the bridge is no use for people, it is used increase the value of the lands by hundreds of crore. The construction of the cable-stayed bridge was undertaken as part of the Karimnagar Smart City project.

The hopes of tourists coming to the cable bridge to enjoy the evening with the wonderful beautification to relax have been dashed. Tourists who are going to and fro on the cable bridge often face accidents because of the potholes.

Visitors complained that the standing water on the bridge was a surprise. There are suspicions that the construction has been started without the authorities monitoring. With such poor quality construction, there will be many accidents on the road.

People questioned the officials that if the construction is done with quality, then why the road on the bridge is damaged so early. Hundreds of motorists who are trevelling on the bridge appealing to the government to take immediate action against the contractor involved in the construction of the cable-stayed bridge and the officials who supervised it.

Even now, the government has to take measures to repair the bridge and the concerned contractor should immediately be punished.

People are appealing to CM Revanth Reddy to inquire whether the contractor and R&B officials have spent the money properly or not, to take legal action against them if they misappropriate the funds.