Former MLA Arepalli Mohan quits BRS

Karimnagar: Former Manakondur MLA Arepalli Mohan has resigned from the BRS.

He said that he felt that the State would develop through the BRS party. Although nine years have passed since the formation of Telangana, the aspirations of the martyrs have not been fulfilled and their souls are still crying out. BCs and Dalits have not been given full justice in the welfare schemes implemented by the government. Addressing a press Conference at Karimnagar Press Bhavan on Thursday, he said he joined the BRS after being in Congress for three decades at the request of Boinapalli Vinod Kumar.

He said that he decided to resign from the ruling party with the intention of becoming the voice of the people. Along with the development of Manakondur constituency and Karimnagar district, with the desire to continuously cooperate for the solution of public problems.