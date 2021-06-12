Fuel hike irrational: Congress

Warangal: Even though the people were in clutches of coronavirus, the Central government continues to hike the prices of petroleum products, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said, leading a nationwide symbolic protest at a petrol pump here on Friday against the rising fuel prices.

The Congress workers raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government demanding roll back of petrol, diesel and LPG. Speaking at the protest, Naini said that fuel prices crossed Rs 100 a litre at several places in the country. "The rising fuel costs have an adverse impact on the prices of essential commodities. It broke the back of the middle class and poor," Naini said. In the last 13 months, the prices of petrol and diesel have gone up by Rs 25.72 and Rs 23.93. In the last five months, the Centre increased fuel prices 47 times, he said, terming it as a kind of robbery. "Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre continued to loot the people," he said, blaming Modi for turning a blind eye to the economic slowdown and rising unemployment.

Naini criticised the BJP government for not reducing the fuel prices even though the price of crude has come down significantly in the international market. "Both the Centre and the State were feigning ignorance while the people were in distress, '' the DCC chief said.

Training guns on the State government, Nain found fault with the government's proposal to shift Warangal Central Prison. He feared that shifting of jail would lead to misuse of land.

He accused the Centre and State for not taking proper measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The DCC chief also demanded the State government to bring the Covid-19 under the ambit of Aarogyasri health scheme.

Later, the police arrested the protesting Congress leaders and let them off in the evening. Senior leaders B Srinivas Rao, EV Srinivas Rao, K Srinivas, Meesala Prakash, Binny Laxman, Thota Venkateshwarlu and Pothula Sriman were among others present.