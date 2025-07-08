Grassroot workers’ hard work main strengthen of Cong: jhansi

Hanumakonda: Stressing the need to strengthening the Congress party at the grassroot level, PCC vice president Jhansi Reddy called upon the party workers to identify public issues and bring them to the party’s notice and fulfilling their responsibilities effectively. She said that the strengthening of the party is only possible through the dedication, discipline, and relentless efforts of grassroot-level workers.

On Monday, a meeting of the MPTC Cluster Committee and Village Coordinator Committee of Rayaparthy mandal was held at the Palakurthi mandal headquarters. On this occasion, Jhansi Reddy reviewed the performance of the committees on a mandal-wise basis, discussed the implementation of party activities at the village level, the widespread promotion of party ideology on social media, and the necessary steps to be taken for the inclusion of women and youth into the party.

She urged MPTC members and village coordinators to understand the problems of the people and work in a manner that builds trust in the party. She emphasized the need to formulate action plans to ensure coordinated efforts by party cadres in every village.