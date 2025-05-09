Live
Hanamkonda: MLA, Mayor lay foundation stone for devpt works worth Rs1 cr
Highlights
Hanamkonda: MLA Naini Rajender Reddy along with city Mayor Gundu Sudharani laid the foundation stone for internal road and box drain construction works worth Rs 1 crore in the 30th division of Warangal West constituency, at Kakatiya Zoo Park on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, MLA Naini said that special attention was given to allocating funds so that visitors to the zoo park do not face any inconvenience. He instructed the concerned officials to complete the works by the rainy season and make them accessible to the public. Local public representatives, party leaders, and officials participated in the program.
