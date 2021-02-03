Hans employee gets prestigious award

Warangal: V Venkateshwar Rao, the assistant general manager (Circulation Wing-Warangal) working with The Hans India, English Daily, has received 'Best Performance Award' from the Hybiz TV, a digital business channel, in Hyderabad on January 30. It may be noted here that the Hybiz TV has given away media awards to print, electronic and broadcast recognising the services of reporters, anchors and other wings. Rao received the award from Industries and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Rao who started his career as a promoter in Vaartha, Telugu daily, in 1995 worked in different capacities before joining The Hans India. Earlier, he received Best ST Award in 2000 and Best ACO Award in 2005. IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and I&PR Commissioner Aravind Kumar were among others present at the awards ceremony. The Hans India management and Warangal Region staff greeted Rao for his achievement.