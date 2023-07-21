Heavy rains pound Warangal

Warangal: The municipal staff is on a high alert as a steady rain continued to lash Warangal city for the third consecutive day on Thursday. Several areas in the tri-cities of Warangal-Hanumakonda-Kazipet have come under a sheet of rainwater. Residents of Kashibugga, Srisaiganesh colony, Deshaipet, Pothana Nagar, Shivanagar, Rangampet, Fort Warangal, TV Tower colony, Yadavanagar, Ashoknagar Colony, 100 feet road, and Shyamala Garden area were seen bucketing out rainwater from their homes.

The flood water reached the low lying areas under the GWMC limits. The Waddepally and Bhadrakali tanks have received heavy inflow and overflow since the last two days. The GWMC commissioner Rizwan Shaik Basha who identified encroachment of the open drainage by the local traders in Waddepally directed the engineering wing of the GWMC to demolish them to ensure free flow of floodwater. Hanumakonda recorded a rainfall of 287.6 mm, 295.4 mm, and 306.5 mm from Tuesday to Thursday. Warangal received a rainfall of 384.8 mm, 359.6 mm, and 978.6 mm from Tuesday to Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mulugu District Collector Ila Tripathi who inspected several areas in the region told the residents of Kannaigudem, Wazeedu and Venkatapuram mandals to be vigilant as more rains to follow in the next three days. She inspected the Sammakka barrage (Tupakulagudem barrage) in Kannaiguem mandal. She directed the officials to set up rehabilitation centres besides keeping National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on standby at Eturnagaram. Ila Tripathi told the media that there was no immediate threat of floods.

In a precautionary measure, the forest officials denied the visitors who came to see Bogatha waterfalls due to overflowing of Cheekupally stream. Mulugu district collector Ila Tripathi inspected the Peruru high-level bridge constructed across River Godavari in Wajedu mandal. The water level in Godavari at Peruru bridge was 45 feet, and it is likely to rise further, according to the CWC officials.

Officials lifted four gates of Palem vagu project, releasing 6,750 cusecs. The officials told the residents of Laxmipuram, Patrapuram, Vengalaraopet, Tekulaboru and Koyabestagudem villages close to the project to be on high alert. The road link between Garla and Rampur has been cut off due to overflowing of Pakala stream.