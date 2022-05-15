Hollow award raises eyebrows

Warangal: In a development that raises many eyebrows, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) administration had received a citation for providing best sanitation facilities and construction of community toilets under Pattana Pragathi in Warangal. In fact, more than half of the toilets in the city are stinking without proper maintenance. The urban local body (ULB) is even struggling to maintain the 130 odd public washrooms. Of which, around 50 public toilets, working under pay and use mode, are said to be functioning moderately, but the others have become stink tanks without proper maintenance.

Even the much-hyped luxury Loo Cafés, furnished with exceptional design, lighting, flooring etc., are also in a state of neglect. Some of them were locked and some others continue to languish with the GWMC authorities turning a blind eye for their maintenance. Some miscreants damaged the steps to the one constructed near Warangal bus station. Another one near Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) that displays a lock always disappoints the needy people. The luxury Loo Café near TB Hospital has become a stinking pond.

Commenting on the award, Forum for Better Warangal president Pulluru Sudhakar who spoke to The Hans India, termed them as 'documentation awards'. Majority of the toilets have no proper water supply. The authorities also failed to provide hand wash and sanitisers at the toilets which is mandatory, especially since the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.

It may be mentioned here that Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya received citation and letter of appreciation from MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar Mayors, at an orientation workshop on Pattana Pragathi in Hyderabad on May 13.