I will never use Hinduism for politics: Bandi sanjay

Karimnagar: The BJP national leader and candidate for Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat, Bandi Sanjay Kumar displays unbeatable confidence when it comes to his performance in the upcoming elections. The stage is set for a competitive electoral battle in Karimnagar, and Bandi is charging ahead with his signature mix of confidence, accountability, and ideological commitment; merely a couple of weeks fresh after his Prajahita Yatra.

In a recent interaction with The Hans India, Bandi expressed his confidence in winning the Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. “The Prajahita Yatra received positive responses from villagers. I visited almost all the mandals of my parliamentary constituency. This trip gave me the opportunity to go into majority of the villages and meet the people. The Yatra has given a reply to Congress and BRS parties who are lying that Bandi Sanjay failed to bring funds. That’s why those two parties are angry and trying to throw mud back at me,” says the BJP leader.

“Many people who met me during the trip said they did not know these facts for so many days until I told them. They blessed me by saying that they all vote for me and are with be me. We got a great response,” he claims with content.

Responding to claims by BRS leaders about initiatives like Smart Cities and highways, Sanjay questions their own track record. “What did the BRS leaders do except looting public money and harassing those who questioned them? BRS leaders crippled the development of Karimnagar for self-interest,” he accuses, while adding, “I have developed Karimnagar with sincerity. If the smart city scheme was started in 2015, why did the then MP, open his mouth if KCR diverted the funds from the Centre? Isn’t it true that the Centre blamed the then government for the irregularities in the Karimnagar Smart City works?” “It was me who brought KCR’s corruption and diversion of funds to the notice of the Centre,” he says.

On accusations of using religious sentiments for political gain, Sanjay defends his actions related to the Ram Mandir construction, portraying it as a significant achievement for Hindus. “The construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is the dream of all the Hindus of the country for five centuries. The BJP promised to fulfill that dream. Like Congress and BRS, we are not doing politics for Rahul Gandhi and KCR family,” says Bandi.

“The construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a festival for Hindus. Congress and BRS leaders put up flexis during Ramzan and Christmas to wish their Muslim and Christian brothers, but they do not put up flexis during Dasara, Diwali, Sankranti, and Ugadi. A true Hindu can understand this and what is wrong if Sri Ram’s cutouts are placed,” he claims proudly.

Regarding accusations of provoking Hindus, Sanjay criticised parties like MIM for their divisive rhetoric and reiterated his commitment to protecting Hindu interests without exploiting religion for political gains. “The Hindus of Karimnagar know someone who has spoken against them. I cannot remain silent if the sentiments of Hindus are hurt. I will fight for the self-respect of Hindus. I will never use Hinduism for politics. My responsibility is to side with Hindus. We are not false secularists like Congress and BRS,” he asserts.

Sanjay expressed optimism about BJP’s electoral prospects in Telangana, aiming for 17 seats while highlighting the challenges faced by his opponents in candidate selection. Finally, when asked about potential ministerial roles if elected, Sanjay affirmed his dedication to the party’s directives and expressed readiness for any responsibilities assigned by BJP leadership.