Ilamma remembered

Warangal: People across the erstwhile Warangal district observed the death anniversary of Chityala Ilamma also known as Chakali Ilamma who led the Telangana Armed Struggle on Tuesday.

Paying floral tributes to Ilamma at the BRS Party Office in Hanumakonda, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash said that she was a symbol of self-respect who fought restlessly against the aristocratic rule of Nizam. Ilamma ignited revolutionary spirit among the people who were under the suppression of feudal lords, Banda Prakash said. He said that the former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was instrumental in observing the birth and death anniversaries of Telangana greats officially.

He emphasised the need for establishing the statues of Ilamma in all villages. Corporators B Ashok Yadav, Chennam Madhu and Soda Kiran were among others present.