IT Minister inaugurates Gram Panchayat building

Peddapalli : In a significant development, IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, on a tour of Ramagiri mandal on Saturday, inaugurated the Kalvacharla Gram Panchayat office building, a project funded by MGNREGS GP at a cost of Rs 23 lakh.

Highlighting the need for infrastructure improvement, Sridhar noted that despite the construction of a road in Kalvacharla village during the previous Congress government, no repairs were undertaken by the subsequent BRS administration. Addressing concerns raised by the sarpanch and MPTC village ward members, the minister assured the sanctioning of a new road from Kaman to Lanka Kesaram.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to public welfare, the IT Minister pointed to the implementation of six guarantees. Notably, free bus facilities for women have been introduced, enabling cost-free travel for women for the past month. Additionally, medical services have been expanded at Rajiv Arogyasri, now covering expenses up to 10 lakhs.

The Minister assured fair and impartial selection of eligible candidates in applications received during the Praja Palana programme, ensuring that benefits are extended without duplication.

The event saw the participation of Ramagiri tahsildar Ram Chander Rao, DLPO Rambabu, MPP Arelli Devakka Komuraiah Goud, Sarpanch Ganta Padma Venkata Ramana Reddy, Deputy Sarpanch, MPTC Sandeep, Panchayat Secretary Satha Srinivas, and others.