It's farmers' win, say politicos

Warangal: The Hans India received quite a few reactions from across the political spectrum after the BJP-led Central government announced withdrawal of three controversial farm laws.



Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said, "It's better late than never. We welcome the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to roll back the acts. The Centre brought in even though the farm laws were detrimental to the interests of the farmers. The three farm laws were aimed at aiding the corporate houses. All the credit goes to protesting farmers who braved rain and shine to carry their protest for one year. The TRS' dharna led by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao made all the difference by exerting pressure on the Centre. We will continue to fight against the Centre until it agrees to purchase paddy from Telangana."

Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy who welcomed the Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws alleged that the BJP and the TRS are walking hand in glove. "KCR's Thursday protest and Friday's announcement to roll back the farm laws by Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicates that they have an understanding. 'Gully me kusti – Delhi me dosti' - this is what we are yelling for a long time.

CPI State Secretariat member Takkalapally Srininvas Rao who heaped praise on farmers for their relentless struggle demanded the PM to answer why he took such a long time to take back the farm laws. Nearly 700 farmers died during the year-long protest. Farmers proved that the united struggle against the government could yield results. He said that it is time to intensify the fight against the Labour Codes, Electricity Bill 2021 and CAA and NRC.

CPM Hanumakonda district secretary Sarampally Vasudeva Reddy said, "People will remember how the farmers of this country put their lives on the line to resist the BJP-led Central Government's anti-farmer policies. The BJP should learn from this experience. At least from now and onwards, the Centre should think about how to solve the problems faced by the farmers. The CPM demands a uniform minimum support (MSP) to the produce of all the farmers in the country. The onus is also on Centre to protect the farmers from traders and middlemen."