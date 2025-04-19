It’s high time to hit back at Modi govt, says Naini

Warangal: Calling people to combat BJP’s nefarious design, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said that the saffron party is hell-bent on destroying the Constitution.

Interacting with denizens in the 49th and 50th Divisions in the GWMC limits as part of Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem and Jaisamvidhan on Friday, Naini appealed to the people to elect Rahul Gandhi to thwart Narendra Modi’s schemes and programmes that only help the corporates and upper classes.

“Congress wants to protect the values of the 75-year-old Indian Constitution, but the BJP-led government is resorting to inciting communal violence in the country. This is the high time for the people to hit back at the Modi Government,” Naini said

Nearly 60 percent of the people in Gujarat oppose Modi, however, they are waiting for time to teach a fitting lesson to the BJP, Naini said. Rahul Gandhi is on a foot march in Gujarat, propagating Modi’s misadministration, he said. BJP has always banked on communal politics, trying to promote violence, he added

Congress leaders Raja Malla Reddy, Md Afsar, Nekkonda Kavitha Kishan, Inugula couple Manasa and Ramprasad, Naini Laxma Reddy, Bandari Janardhan Goud and D Tirupati Reddy were among others present.