Jangaon: A Revanth Reddy hits out at KCR, Ponnala Lakshmaiah

Jangaon : “I was sceptical that former minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah’s defection to the ruling BRS could hurt the chances of the Congress in Jangaon; but it’s totally different scenario,” TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said, referring to the massive support to his public meeting here on Wednesday.

Revanth Reddy said that it’s indigestible that Ponnala who hails from Jangaon region which has a history of waging a war against the despotic rulers mortgaging his self-respect to the BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. Further, he criticised Ponnala for betraying the Congress cadre who trusted him. Revanth criticised Ponnala for leaving the Congress party which gave him political space for more than four decades. It may be mentioned here that Ponnala recently shifted loyalties to the BRS after he was denied the Jangaon ticket.

The BRS sitting MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy himself protested Palla Rajeshwar Reddy’s candidature, Revanth said, appealing to the crowd to vote for Congress nominee Kommuri Prathap Reddy.

Accusing KCR of running a false propaganda against the Congress, Revanth said that they will ensure 24-hour power supply to the farming. “Every farmer will be provided annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 per acre. Even the farm labourers will get Rs 12,000 every year,” he added.

He said that the elderly will get a Rs 4,000 pension per month and women will get a pension of Rs 2,500 per month in their bank accounts on the first of every month starting 2024. This apart, women will get LPG cylinders at a price of just Rs 500, he said.

Pragathi Bhavan, official residence of the CM, which was constructed by the taxpayers’ money, is only open for the big contractors, Revanth said, criticising KCR for not allowing the people to pour out their problems. Congress Jangaon candidate Kommuri Prathap Reddy, former Union minister Balaram Naik and CPI leaders were among others present.