Jangaon: Fiesta begins at Valmidi

Jangaon : Valmidi is abuzz with the devotees as the rituals for the reinstallation of idols of deities – Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy on Friday evening. The priests performed Go Puja, Pratishta Anujna, Viswaksena puja and Punyahavacchanam amid the chants of hymns. Prior to the start of rituals, the priests and villagers brought the idols of Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy from the old temple in a huge procession to the Ramulagutta. It may be noted here that Valmidi is believed to be the birthplace of Valmiki Maharshi, author of Ramayana.

Speaking at the rituals, Errabelli Charitable Trust chairperson Usha Dayakar Rao gave credit to her husband and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao who personally took care of construction of the new temple. She said that the temple will gain popularity on the lines of Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam. Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami will officiate the reinstallation of idols on the morning of September 4. Later in the day, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate the rebuilt temple. The Chief Minister is also to lay the foundation stone for the tourism hotel at Palakurthi, besides inaugurating the Mission Bhagiratha guest house etc.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for the comfort of devotees who are expected in large numbers, including ministers T Harish Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, A Indrakaran Reddy and V Srinivas Goud.