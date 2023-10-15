Karimnagar: All roads lead to Husnabad for KCR’s Praja Ashirwada Sabha

Karimnagar : BRS chief and CM KCR going to kick-start the party’s election campaign on October 15(Sunday) with Praja Ashirwada Sabha in his lucky constituency Husnabad .

BRS leaders are making elaborate arrangements for the meeting. Minister T Harish Rao is specially supervising the meeting arrangements. It is decided to make a show of strength with a gathering of over one lakh people.

During the 2014 and 2018 elections, CM KCR started the election campaign from Husnabad. After getting success in those two elections, he is following the same sentiment to come to power for the third time. Husnabad constituency is located in north east of Telangana State. That is why KCR, who considers this area to be a lucky place, addressed his first election meeting in Husnabad in every election.

There is also a strong sentiment for CM KCR connected with Husnabad. After starting the election campaign from Husnabad in 2014, KCR took over the reins of government as the candidates of BRS won 63 seats out of 119 seats. In 2018, he started election campaign from Husnabad and became the Chief Minister for the second time as the party won 88 seats.

Now CM KCR is determined to score a hat-trick. BRS leaders say that according to the previous sentiment, he has decided to launch electoral fight Husnabad itself.

Even as opposition parties are in the process of selecting the candidates the BRS boss KCR is gearing up for sounding the poll bugle. The activists are excited to take the welfare programmes undertaken by the BRS party to the people as the leaders prepare with massive public meetings and campaign strategies. As Chief Minister is starting the campaign meeting for the third time from Husnabad constituency, leaders and activists are confident that the party will be victorious this time too.

All preps are in place: Husnabad MLA

Everything is ready for October 15 public blessing meeting where BRS cadres and public will gather in lakhs and bless the BRS government under the leadership of CM KCR, said Husnabad MLA Vodithala Sathish Kumar. A helipad has been constructed on the left side of the venue of the public meeting, galleries have been constructed for women, disabled persons and VIPs.

People from 20 wards of Husnabad Municipality will take out a rally. Arrangements are made to mobilise women, leaders and fans from all the villages of seven mandals of the constituency without any problems, the MLA said.

The development and public welfare schemes in villages will give a hat-trick victory to the BRS government, said State Planning Commission Vice Chairman B. Vinod Kumar. Sathish Kumar requested that the women, men, youths and people of Husnabad constituency to bless him and elect him as MLA of Husnabad with a huge majority for the third time.