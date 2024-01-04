Karimnagar: Samagra Shiksha employees in dire straits

Karimnagar : The temporary employees who have been working in various governments education offices across the State for the past 12-15 years under Telangana Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, had gone on strike for 24 days for the regularisation of their jobs during the previous BRS government.

When the previous government promised to solve the problem, the employees called off the strike. The then government failed to address the issue and said it waas not possible to regularise, but in the end, the promise of giving MTS was made.

The leaders of the then opposition and the present Congress government come to power, made

an election promise to solve their problem. But currently, November and December wages have not been paid even in January.

At every step in terms of wages, even though they are performing duties at par with government employees, they are left with disrespect. They complain that they have to face financial difficulties by incurring debts due to irregular wages which are not enough to support the family.

Therefore, the relevant authorities and the current public representatives should respond immediately and pay the salaries properly and keep the promise gave to the employees during the previous strike, they demanded.