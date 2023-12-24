Karimnagar: Students urged to acquire job-prep skills

Karimnagar : In a motivational speech, Dr V Rajeswara Rao, Head of Department of Humanities and Science of Kamala Institute of Technology and Science (KITS ) Singapur, said that a student should use all available resources while studying to increase the skills needed by the industry and prepare for getting a job.

He was speaking at the Fresher’s Day Party for the batches of Artificial Intelligence and Mission Learning, CSE Computer Science and Engineering, and Electrical and Electronics Engineering first year students at KITS in Huzurabad mandal on Saturday.

In his address Dr Rao emphasised the importance of learning advanced technology required by the industry. “This should be learned at student level. Moreover, subjects which are not in the syllabus should be learned from NPTEL, COURSE ERA, etc. by using the digital library and the internet,” he said. He also encouraged students to participate in games, sports NSS, NCC, singing, dancing, karate to have a well-rounded personality. Moreover, Venkat Sabbani, Senior Director, Bengaluru-based software company Global Head Cloud Data Science addressed the students of Computer Science. Freshers Party coordinators K Srinivas, R Rajasekhar, A Sanjeevaraju, G Deepak, M Rakesh arranged the necessary facilities for the programme. Meanwhile, students performed various cultural dances and skits amidst much applause.