Karimnagar: Will form dist with PV Narasimha Rao name says Ponnam Prabhakar

Karimnagar : In a moment of significant tribute, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asserted that it was everyone’s responsibility to respect late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. The minister was participating in the 19th death anniversary of PV Narasimha Rao in Vangara village of Bhimadevarapalli mandal, Hanumakonda district on Saturday. After paying tribute to PV’s statue, he promised the members of the PV District Sadhana Samithi that discussions would be held to create a new district in the name of PV.

He said that steps will be taken to name the highway under construction from Medak to Elkaturthi after PV. “When PV was Prime Minister, under the leadership of the then Union Minister G Venkataswamy, he had allocated Rs 40,000 crore of special funds for rural development,” shared Ponnam.

As announced during PV’s centenary celebrations, officials were ordered to prepare a report on the remaining works related to the PV Memorial Park, which was being built with Rs 11 crore. Moreover, the minister urged to take steps to ensure that the works are carried out speedily. “Although he was a landlord, PV was hailed as a great person who brought land reforms to distribute land to the poor. It is everyone’s responsibility to keep the history of the nation alive in textbooks and visual forms to the present generation,” Prabhakar said.

CPI National Executive members Chada Venkata Reddy, former MLA Aligi Reddy Praveen Reddy, PV Madhan Mohan Rao and Hanumakonda ZP Chairman Dr Sudhir Kumar were present.