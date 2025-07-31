Live
Kavya seeks coal, power allocation to State
Hanumakonda: Warangal MP Dr Kadiyam Kavya warned in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the Centre will not be spared until justice is done to the State. She demanded immediate action regarding allocation of coal and electricity to the State. She strongly condemned ‘injustice’ being done in allocation of essential resources to the State.
The MP pointed out that industries and power generation companies were already facing difficulties due to fuel shortage and demanded allocation of new coal blocks to Singareni Collieries as a solution. She stated that only by strengthening the SCCL can uninterrupted power be provided to people of Telangana. In response to her question, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy gave a written reply. He stated that, just like in other States, the coal allocation process in Telangana is being carried out transparently and based on rules. He assured that the Centre takes into consideration requests made by State governments. He mentioned that the Centre will consider Dr. Kavya’s suggestions to formulate policies that help companies like SCCL function more efficiently.
The MP emphasised the need to reallocate failed coal blocks from private companies back to government-run enterprises.