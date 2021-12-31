KCR govt autocratic, anti-people: Bandi Sanjay

Warangal: Equating Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Muhammad Bin Tughlaq, the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay criticised the TRS government of being autocratic and anti-people.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday after attending the valedictory of three-day political training classes to party cadres, he came down heavily on KCR, accusing him of taking unilateral decisions in the governance.

"KCR who neglected to implement the Presidential Order for the last 36 months in regard with the employees' allocation is now messing it up in a hurried manner," Sanjay alleged. Although the employees were raising a hue and cry over the relocation of their jobs, KCR turning a blind eye to their chaos, he said. Even though it's mandatory to allocate 90 per cent employees based on their local criterion, the government ignored it to harass them, he added. He also found fault with the government for ignoring the plea of employees who are suffering from serious health issues.

Referring to the GO 317, he said that it was KCR's ploy to divert the people's attention from his government's failures. He said that KCR also tried to divert the unemployed youth's attention by raising a furore over the Central government on paddy issue. Sanjay criticised the Chief Minister for politicising the issue of paddy procurement. The TRS MPs don't even know why they had staged a protest in Parliament, he said.

The people believe in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and they will teach a fitting lesson to KCR in the next elections. BJP State general secretaries Gujjula Premender Reddy, Bangaru Sruthi, spokesperson A Rakesh Reddy, former MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy, Vannala Sriramulu, senior leaders Edla Ashok Reddy, V Sammi Reddy, Chintakula Sunil, Ratnam Satish Shaw, G Rajeshwar Rao, B Harishankar, R Srinivas, Kusuma Sathish, Pesaru Vijaychander Reddy and M Tirupathi Reddy were among others present.