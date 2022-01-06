KCR is neo Kasim Razvi: BJP

Warangal: Equating Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Razakar militia founder Kasim Razvi, BJP Hanumakonda district president Rao Padma said that the State has been witnessing an autocratic rule. Leading a demonstration at the Kakatiya University (KU) Cross Roads here on Wednesday in protest against the arrest of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, she criticised the KCR Government for trying to bulldoze the agitations against his anti-people policies.

Stating that employees have been put to distress due to the implementation of GO 317, Padma found fault with the government for forcing upon its unilateral decisions on the people. "Employees are in a miserable situation due to the implementation of the GO 317 which deals with the allocation of postings.

While the employees want allocation on the basis of nativity, the government was trying to enforce the GO without looking into the repercussions," Padma said. She said that the government was trying to undermine the BJP's support to employees in the name of Covid-19 regulations.

"It's ridiculous to see the police implying Covid-19 norms only to the BJP's rallies, sparing the ruling TRS leaders' protests. It's better if the police wear the scarves of the TRS party. The police need to understand that TRS will not be in power always," Padma said, stating that BJP cadres are not scared of illegal arrests and suppression. Stating that people have come of age and are aware of the misdeeds of KCR, Padma predicted the downfall of the TRS Government.

Earlier the BJP cadres and the police jostled with each other when the former burned the effigy of KCR. Senior BJP leaders T Madhusudhan, Chada Srinivas Reddy, Gurumrthy Shivakumar, P Vijaychander Reddy, G Satyanarayana Rao, Chada Srinivas Reddy, Chada Swathi, Kolanu Santhosh Reddy and Desini Sadanandam Goud were among others present.