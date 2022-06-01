KCR's focus is on liquor revenue

Warangal: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is more focused on revenue accrued through liquor sales rather than people's health, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender said.

Speaking at BJP meeting on Wednesday, he said that whatever development taking place in the State is with the money of people, and it's not from KCR's pocket.

The lives of as many as 6.5 lakh people are at stake due to their alcoholism. But the State government has little concern about their life. All that KCR wants is income raised through liquor sales, he said. As of now, Telangana is under the rule of a dictator who has scant respect for democracy. The State has no tolerance at all as it continues to throttle the voice of the Opposition, he said, referring to the false cases foisted against the BJP cadres.

BJP is the only party capable of delivering desired results, Eatala said, referring to the revocation of Article 370 that hitherto provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Likewise the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, he said, pointing to the capabilities of the BJP-led Central government.

He appealed to BJP cadres to work in tandem to end the autocratic rule of KCR.

BJP district in-charge V Muralidhar Goud, former Minister G Vijayarama Rao, former MLAs Marthineni Dharma Rao, Vonteru Jaipal, P Vijaychander Reddy, Chada Srinivas Reddy and Gurumurthy Shiva Kumar were among others present.