KTR to inaugurate Nizamabad IT Hub tomorrow
Nizamabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao will inaugurate the IT Hub and other development works during his visit to the district on Wednesday, informed BRS MLA Ganesh Bigala here on Monday.
The MLA along with MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan held a press meet at IT Hub. Apart from the IT Hub, Bigala said, the Minister will inaugurate Dubba, Arsapalli, Varni Road Vaikuntadamalu, new municipal building and Mini Tank Bund during his tour to the district.
Minister KTR will also address a public meeting at Nizamabad Pali Technical Ground. The city of Nizamabad has developed a lot with the cooperation of Chief MinisterKCR and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, said MLA Bigala.
“When Chief Minister KCR came to Nizamabad, out of love for the people of the city, he allocated Rs 100 crore funds for development works. Rs 50 crore have been allocated for the construction of Kala Bharti. I am saying that the city of Nizamabad will be further developed with the cooperation of the people in the coming days,” said the MLA.
BRS Party NRI global coordinator Mahesh Bigala, Mayor Dandu Neetu Kiran, JDP chairman Vithal Rao, VG Goud, Bajireddy Jagan, SA Aleem, Sood Lakshmi and BRS corporators and leaders were present on the occasion.