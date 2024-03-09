Maha Shivaratri: Temples resonate with ‘Om Namah Shivaya’

Mahabubnagar : The Palamuru region, encompassing Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, and Narayanpet, pulsated with spiritual fervour as devotees celebrated Mahashivaratri on Friday. Hundreds of temples echoed with the sacred chant of ‘Om Namah Shivaiah!’ as worshippers thronged to pay homage to Lord Shiva.

Amidst the enchanting atmosphere, devotees from far and wide visited Shiva temples, fervently offering Abhisekham and special prayers, seeking divine blessings. In Mahabubnagar, thousands observed fasting and Jagaram.

As part of their spiritual discipline, many devotees embarked on pilgrimages to nearby Shiva temples, breaking their fast only after performing special prayers and Abhisekham to the Shivalinga, sustaining themselves with fruits and juices throughout the day.

The festive aura reached its pinnacle at the Ramalingehswara temple near Raikal village, where thousands gathered to offer prayers and Abhisekham to the revered Shivalingam.

According to temple authorities, the first day of festivities witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with more than 35,000 to 40,000 devotees flocking to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva. The devout stood patiently in queues for 1-2 hours to catch a glimpse of the divine.

Legend has it that Lord Ramalingeswara was consecrated by Sri Rama himself atop the panchamukha hill on the outskirts of Raikal village. The lingam, adorned with the symbol of Rama’s arrow, serves as a poignant

reminder of divine intervention. Believers recount the tale of Lord Ram’s journey with Sita, during which he installed the Shivalinga beneath the Badiri tree in Rameshwaram, amidst the dandakaranaya region.

In subsequent years, a magnificent temple was erected, becoming a focal point of Mahashivaratri celebrations.

Celebrations were also held at the famous Saleshwarm temple in Mannanoor of Achampet, Shiva temple in Jadcherla, Balabrahmehswara temple in Gadwal, Someshwara temple in Somashila Kollapur and in various other temples.