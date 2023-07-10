Mahabubabad: ‘Shelterless to get houses’

Mahabubabad : The BRS Government is committed to fulfill the aspirations of the shelterless, Mahabubabad MLA Banoth Shankar Naik said. The MLA who distributed the ownership papers to the 200 beneficiaries of the double bedroom houses here on Sunday reiterated the government’s commitment. It may be recalled here that IT, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao had inaugurated these double bedroom houses on June 30. “Some more double bedroom houses are under construction and they will be handed over to the beneficiaries soon,” Shankar Naik said. Municipal chairman Palvai Rammohan Reddy, vice chairman Md Fareed, Marneni Venkanna, Chityala Janardhan, Gadde Ravi and Gogula Raju were among others present.