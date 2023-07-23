Mahbubnagar to host district-level drone show

Mahbubnagar: Mahabubnagar is soon going to host India’s first district level drone show at Mini Tank Bund on July 28 this month.

In fact, earlier the drone show was planned to be scheduled on July 24, however, due to incessant rains the organisers have rescheduled the drone show to July 28, and accordingly all preparations are being made for making this show a grand success.

Highlighting the show as part of promotion of Telangana Tourism sector in Mhabubnagar, Tourism and Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said that this is the first time that this kind of drone show is being organised at the district level in India. He further informed for this show as many as 449 different types of drones are going to participate and showcase their ability to deliver different services to the people. “Already the drones have been brought to the district and they are being safely kept and will be displayed on July 28. To make this show a grand success I call upop the people, the students and inquisitive children to visit the drone show at Mini Tank Bund in the evening and make it a grand success,” the Minister said.

For displaying the drones on the newly constructed Mini Tank Bund, the district administration including the Tourism department officials are making all arrangements both for the drone flyers and the visitors for witnessing the grand drone show in the district.