Minister Errabelli's brother may join BJP

Warangal: It appears like discontent is brewing among the ruling TRS leaders especially for those who have been longing to be in the centre-stage.



The exodus of leaders into the TRS from the Congress in the last eight years may have bolstered that party. But with the elections to the Assembly to be held in less than one-and-a-half-year or even before (if the ruling party opts for midterm), the TRS bench strength which didn't get any taste of power in the government have now started to ponder over their future.

Like the 'early bird catches worm' proverb, the discontent leaders in the TRS who wanted to contest in the next elections eyeing Assembly slots in other parties especially the BJP, which of late emerged as the major contender to take on the TRS in Telangana.

The speculation is rife that Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank chairman and TRS leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao, brother of Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, is likely to shift loyalties to the BJP. It's said that Pradeep Rao has been unhappy with the leadership as he was not given importance in the party. He tried hard for the Warangal East TRS ticket in the 2018 Assembly elections, but it went to Nannapuneni Narender who eventually won the elections. After that, Pradeep Rao expected himself to get a berth in the Legislative Council; however, it remained an unfulfilled dream for him.

Although Pradeep Rao has been active in the Warangal East politics, there was an effort to isolate him in the party by a section of leaders. The rivalry between Pradeep Rao and Nannapuneni Narender was to fore several times. Against this backdrop, Pradeep Rao appears to be thinking of joining the BJP. It's also speculated that he was to join the BJP on August 7.