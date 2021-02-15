Model Code dampens Corporators’ plans

Warangal: With the model code of conduct coming into force, the plans of Corporators, who were in a last-minute rush to launch developmental works in their divisions, have come crashing down, it appears. In fact, predicting election schedules for the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency Council seat and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) body, the ruling TRS speeded up launching of developmental works in divisions for the last few weeks. Notwithstanding this, a few Corporators were reportedly disappointed as they could not lay as many foundation stones as they would have liked to attract their electorate.

The grapevine is that many Corporators have been unhappy with the way the developmental works progressed in their divisions. With the Civic Body approving a large number of works, of late, they thought it as a face-saving opportunity. It's learnt that almost all the Corporators were busy breaking coconuts in their divisions, launching several developmental works in the last few days. They wanted to show to the people that something was happening in their divisions, but the model code of conduct that came into force on February 11 dashed their hopes.

Speaking to The Hans India, a ruling TRS Corporator, who wanted to be anonymous, said: "We all (Corporators) knew that election notifications were around the corner, but our calculations have gone awry." With the code to remain 38 days, it may not be possible for the Corporators to create more impression on them among the people. It may be noted here that the term of the present body is to end on March 14, incidentally the polling day for the Graduates constituency election.

Another TRS Corporator said that they were not in a position to show their faces to the voters when they seek re-election. "It's difficult to create an impression among the people by simply laying foundation stones and putting up plaques. We need to show some sort of development. People are aware of the development that took place in the city," he said.

Moreover, the last Council meeting that was held on February 8 left a bitter memory for the ruling TRS with BJP Corporator Chada Swathi hugging the limelight by raising objections to the construction of Deeksha Diwas Pylon on the premises of the GWMC.