Live
- AIIMS Jammu launches centre for advanced genomics, precision medicine to boost cancer care
- IPL 2025: DC seek return to winning ways against erratic KKR
- Calcutta High Court directs police to identify protesters who made derogatory comments about judge
- Pokémon GO Vanillite Community Day – April 2025: Everything You Need to Know
- Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi Bring a Bollywood Twist to Realme Hip Hop India S2 on Amazon MX Player
- Bengaluru: Woman Fined ₹500 for Eating Inside Metro Train
- Four-year-old sexually assaulted in Jabalpur, probe underway
- ED searches in Hyderabad in land case linked to IAS officer
- Refresh This Summer with Mango Pulp: Healthy Reasons to Add It to Your Diet
- India Signs Historic Deal for Rafale Marine Jets to Power INS Vikrant
MP Vaddiraju flags off ‘Chalo Warangal’ posse
Highlights
BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader and Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra flagged off the buses for the BRS party’s silver jubilee meeting on Sunday
Kothagudem: BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader and Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra flagged off the buses for the BRS party’s silver jubilee meeting on Sunday. The MP flagged off the buses filled with BRS leaders and activists near Bayyaram in Illandu constituency in the district.
On this occasion, former MLA Haripriya Nayak, former chairman of district Library Association Dindigala Rajender, and other prominent figures raised slogans like ‘Jai Telangana Jai Jai Telangana,’ ‘Zindabad Zindabad BRS Zindabad,’ ‘Vardhillalli Vardhillalli KCR garu’s leadership should flourish,’, and others.
Next Story