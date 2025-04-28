  • Menu
MP Vaddiraju flags off ‘Chalo Warangal’ posse

MP Vaddiraju flags off 'Chalo Warangal' posse
BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader and Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra flagged off the buses for the BRS party’s silver jubilee meeting on Sunday

Kothagudem: BRS Parliamentary Party Deputy Leader and Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra flagged off the buses for the BRS party’s silver jubilee meeting on Sunday. The MP flagged off the buses filled with BRS leaders and activists near Bayyaram in Illandu constituency in the district.

On this occasion, former MLA Haripriya Nayak, former chairman of district Library Association Dindigala Rajender, and other prominent figures raised slogans like ‘Jai Telangana Jai Jai Telangana,’ ‘Zindabad Zindabad BRS Zindabad,’ ‘Vardhillalli Vardhillalli KCR garu’s leadership should flourish,’, and others.

