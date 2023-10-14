Live
- Crores lost in major fire at oil factory in Bengal's Howrah
- EPS demands prayer facilities for Muslim prisoners in Vellore jail
- Amazon Great Indian Festival: Smartphone deals, iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and more
- KTR meets Ponnala Lakshmaiah, says he will be given an appropriate position in BRS
- TDP leaders criticizing the behavior of prison officials
- India likely to see 6.3 mn foldable smartphone shipments by 2027
- FPI sell figure at Rs 9,784 cr in Oct
- National Dessert Day 2023: History, meaning and ways to celebrate the day sweetly
- TDP calls for Nyayaniki Sankellu program tomorrow in support of Naidu
- High-level meeting likely to take call on winding up MMTC, STC, PEC
Just In
Mulugu: BRS candidate faces ire from tribal varsity project oustees
As Nagajyoti started campaigning in Premanagar village going from door-to-door, the locals protested and questioned how she could she seek votes when she ignored them while their lands were being seized for the Tribal University
Mulugu : With the release of the Telangana assembly elections schedule, the BRS leaders have plunged into action and started the campaign in most of the constituencies. However, there is backlash from the public in some constituencies where people are protesting against the leaders.
Meanwhile, during the first day of campaigning, BRS’ Mulugu MLA candidate Bade Nagajyoti faces the ire of the people when she visited the Mulugu Gattamma temple to offer prayers. As Nagajyoti started campaigning in Premanagar village going from door-to-door, the locals protested and questioned how she could come to the public for votes when she ignored them while their lands were being seized for the Tribal University.
The people also expressed their ire over the alleged demolition of their houses in the constituency.