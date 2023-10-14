Mulugu: BRS candidate faces ire from tribal varsity project oustees

Mulugu : With the release of the Telangana assembly elections schedule, the BRS leaders have plunged into action and started the campaign in most of the constituencies. However, there is backlash from the public in some constituencies where people are protesting against the leaders.

Meanwhile, during the first day of campaigning, BRS’ Mulugu MLA candidate Bade Nagajyoti faces the ire of the people when she visited the Mulugu Gattamma temple to offer prayers. As Nagajyoti started campaigning in Premanagar village going from door-to-door, the locals protested and questioned how she could come to the public for votes when she ignored them while their lands were being seized for the Tribal University.

The people also expressed their ire over the alleged demolition of their houses in the constituency.