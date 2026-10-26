Nagaraju challenges BRS over Kaleshwaram project

Hanumakonda: Vardhannapet MLA and retired IPS officer KR Nagaraju has demanded that BRS leaders explain who was responsible for the damage to the Medigadda barrage and the decisions taken during the construction of the Kaleshwaram project. Addressing a media conference at DCC Bhavan in Hanumakonda, along with MLC Shankar Nayak and DCC presidents InagalaVenkatram Reddy and Mohammed Ayub, Nagaraju questioned the BRS leaders’ criticism of the Congress government.

He said the BRS, which had projected Kaleshwaram as a major achievement during its ten-year rule, must answer questions about construction decisions, quality and project management. He stressed that responsibility for damage to irrigation infrastructure built with public money must be established beyond political considerations.

Nagaraju said ensuring irrigation water for farmers and drinking water for the public remained the government’s priority. He called for effective water management and a lasting solution to problems associated with the project. He also urged farmers not to panic over what he described as BRS propaganda concerning the El Niño effect. Farmers should rely on scientific information and follow advice from agriculture department officials and experts on weather conditions and crop cultivation, he said. Nagaraju assured farmers that the Congress government would stand by them and urged opposition parties to offer constructive suggestions rather than engage in political criticism.