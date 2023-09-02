Nizamabad: BJP cadres collect soil from house-to-house

Nizamabad : As part of the Meri Mati Mera Desh programme in Nizamabad city, soil was collected from house to house in the 34th division on Friday.

On this occasion, State executive committee member Dhan Pal Suryanarayana said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take soil in 7,500 kalashes from all over the country to Delhi in the name of Amrita Kalash Yatra. He said that Ek Bharat Shreshtu will be great for India. He said that with this sacred soil, Amrita Vatika is being built next to the National War Memorial in Delhi. Every Indian should participate in this great yajna.

In this programme,mandal presidents Roshan Lal Bora Bantu Praveen, Pawan Mundada, Mareddy Vanita Suresh, Mallesh Goud, Rajender Harish Rawat, Sanjay Purohit, Bhattikari Anand, 34 division leaders participated.