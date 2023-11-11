Parkal: BRS lost people’s trust, says Revuri Prakash Reddy

Parkal : BRS leaders have become concerned about the illegal activities, Congress Parkal candidate and former MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy said. Campaigning in Nadikuda mandal on Friday, he said that the BRS leaders were more interested in amassing assets rather than resolving the issues faced by the people. Sitting BRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy is no exception; he is more focused on expanding his businesses, Revuri said. “People have come of age, no more they will trust the BRS leaders, who have been plundering the resources of the State,” he said.

The Congress is the only alternative to the BRS. The lives of the poor will be bettered only with the Congress, Revuri asserted. He also highlighted the ‘Six Guarantees’ - Mahalakshmi, Rythu Bharosa, Gruha Jyothi, Indiramma Houses, Yuva Vikasam and Cheyutha - assured by the Congress.

Parkal constituency in-charge Engala Venkatram Reddy urged the people to elect Revuri who is honest and competent. He also urged the cadres to reach out to the people and explain the importance of teaching a lesson to the ‘corrupt’ BRS. Senior Congress leaders Dommati Sambaiah and Gannoji Srinivasa Chary were among others who participated in the campaigning.