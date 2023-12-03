  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Warangal

Peddapalli: District Collector Muzammil Khan briefs counting staff

Peddapalli: District Collector Muzammil Khan briefs counting staff
x

District Collector Muzammil Khan speaking at a training programme at JNTU Engineering College in Ramagiri on Saturday

Highlights

Urges for peaceful counting process

Peddapalli : In a preparatory session held at JNTU Engg College in Ramagiri on Saturday, District Collector Muzammil Khan, accompanied by Ramagundam counting observer Rajesh Singh Rana, urged counting staff to ensure a peaceful conduct of the vote counting process for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The counting for Peddapalli, Manthani, and Ramagundam Assembly constituencies in the district is scheduled to commence at 8 am on December 3 at the college, with postal ballot counting taking precedence.

Khan outlined the setup for each assembly constituency, with 14 counting tables and one dedicated to postal ballot counting. Teams, consisting of a counting supervisor, counting assistant, and micro observer, will collaborate at each table. Additionally, three reserve teams and three postal ballot counting teams will be on standby for each constituency.

Emphasising adherence to rules, Khan highlighted that once the counting of control unit votes concludes, the counting of VVPATs will follow, stressing the importance of compliance with set procedures.

He cautioned officers and staff to strictly adhere to Election Commission guidelines, maintain a composed atmosphere during counting, and avoid confusion. “Mobile phones will not be permitted in the counting center, and necessary checks will be implemented,” he said.

Rajesh Singh Rana, the counting observer for Ramagundam Assembly Constituency, urged immediate reporting of any errors in the control unit during the counting process.

The briefing was attended by Additional Collector of Local Bodies, Ramagundam Returning Officer J. Arunashree, Additional Collector Revenue Shyam Prasad Lal, Peddapalli Returning Officer CH. Madhumohan, Manthani Returning Officer Hanuma Naik, Manthani RDO Office Administrative Officer Tumu Ravinder, along with other Counting Officers and Revenue Officers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X