Peddapalli: District Collector Muzammil Khan briefs counting staff

Peddapalli : In a preparatory session held at JNTU Engg College in Ramagiri on Saturday, District Collector Muzammil Khan, accompanied by Ramagundam counting observer Rajesh Singh Rana, urged counting staff to ensure a peaceful conduct of the vote counting process for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The counting for Peddapalli, Manthani, and Ramagundam Assembly constituencies in the district is scheduled to commence at 8 am on December 3 at the college, with postal ballot counting taking precedence.

Khan outlined the setup for each assembly constituency, with 14 counting tables and one dedicated to postal ballot counting. Teams, consisting of a counting supervisor, counting assistant, and micro observer, will collaborate at each table. Additionally, three reserve teams and three postal ballot counting teams will be on standby for each constituency.

Emphasising adherence to rules, Khan highlighted that once the counting of control unit votes concludes, the counting of VVPATs will follow, stressing the importance of compliance with set procedures.

He cautioned officers and staff to strictly adhere to Election Commission guidelines, maintain a composed atmosphere during counting, and avoid confusion. “Mobile phones will not be permitted in the counting center, and necessary checks will be implemented,” he said.

Rajesh Singh Rana, the counting observer for Ramagundam Assembly Constituency, urged immediate reporting of any errors in the control unit during the counting process.

The briefing was attended by Additional Collector of Local Bodies, Ramagundam Returning Officer J. Arunashree, Additional Collector Revenue Shyam Prasad Lal, Peddapalli Returning Officer CH. Madhumohan, Manthani Returning Officer Hanuma Naik, Manthani RDO Office Administrative Officer Tumu Ravinder, along with other Counting Officers and Revenue Officers.