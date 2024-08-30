Poets, politicians influencers of society, says Governor

Warangal: The handloom industry is an integral part of human history, personifying the development of mankind, said Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who visited the handloom stall at the Jangaon Collectorate on Thursday. It’s a privilege to visit Jangaon district that produced poets, writers and other illustrious personalities.

“Poets and politicians are capable of bringing a change in society. The change is imminent if they work together. With their writings and policies respectively, they can influence the people.” Varma said. Telangana Diagnostic Hubs that offer free lab services are a boon for the poor. The government needs to appoint pathologists in all labs, he said. Earlier, the district collector Rizwan Basha Sheikh gave an account of the district profile to the Governor. The Collector said that the district is fortunate to have Somalingeshwara Swamy in Palakurthi, Bugulu Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Chilpur, Ramalayam at Valmidi and St Poet Bammera Pothana and Pembarthi, best tourism village, which is known for its brass and bronze products, home decor, figurines, and other handicrafts.

Jangaon MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy described the Jangaon region as an epicentre for many agitations. Even though the district is small, it has a massive youth power. Lok Sabha Member K Kavya and Station Ghanpur MLA K Srihari also spoke.

The Governor who visited Obulakeshavapur said that it was his first visit to a village in Telangana. Venkateshwara Swamy temple in the village has the potential to be developed as a tourism spot, he said. The Governor has a word of praise for his Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham for his services to his native village Obulakeshavapur.