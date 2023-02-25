Police arrest PG student in medico's suicide bid case

The police on Friday clarified that Dr Saif, a second year MD student, had indeed harassed his junior Dharawath Preethi.





Preethi who attempted suicide on Thursday is battling for life in the NIMS hospital in Hyderabad. It may be recalled here that Preethi, a first year MD student in the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), tried to end her life by taking some injections in the MGM Hospital after she was chided by her senior Saif.

Speaking to media persons, the Commissioner of Police AV Ranganath said that they have arrested Saif under Section 306 read with 108 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code, 4(V) of Prohibition of Ragging Act and Sections (1)(r), 3 (2)(va),3 (1)(w) (ii) of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He said that during the investigation they found that Saif deliberately insulted Preethi on WhatsApp group chats. "It's a case of bossing over by a senior student on his junior. The KMC like any other medical colleges has a culture of juniors call their seniors as 'Sir'," Ranganath said, stating that it wasn't desirable practice.

The WhatsApp chats of Saif and Preethi in the anaesthesia students group and to others indicate that the former had indeed tried to boss over her.

The Commissioner said that Saif apparently targeted Preethi based on WhatsApp chats.

"We are waiting for the toxicology reports from NIMS Hospital where Preethi's blood samples were collected to find out the details of injections she had taken to end her life Preethi had googled about some injections used for anaesthesia," Ranganath said.

Stating that Saif hails from an ordinary family from Kazipet, he ruled out any political interventions in the progress of the case.

Referring to the news that was doing rounds in the social media, the Commissioner said that the police had not shown any negligence in dealing with the Preethi's issue. Victim's father had also confirmed it, he added.

Meanwhile, it's learnt that the condition of Preethi is stated to be critical due to non-functioning of her vitals. On the other hand, Saif was sent on 14-day remand to Khammam Jail.



