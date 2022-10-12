Politics takes a break in Warangal

Warangal: Since the battle lines are drawn for the by-election, the political activity in the erstwhile Warangal district has come to a standstill as almost all the legislators including both the Ministers from the region descending on poll-bound Munugodu constituency in the Nalgonda district.

It's not a new phenomenon for the ruling TRS as it's well known in maneuvering its forces wherever a by-election takes place. While the lone MLA of the Congress Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka too jumped on the bandwagon, along with Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy to campaign in Munugodu, the BJP leaders from the region were also not far behind them.

The TRS leadership appointed all its MLAs and MLCs from the erstwhile Warangal district including Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod as the in-charges of various villages in the Munugodu constituency.

Errabelli is spearheading the TRS campaign in the second and third wards of the Chandur Municipality to ensure the victory of Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy.

On the other hand, former MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy and Vannala Sriramulu along with senior BJP leaders Edla Ashok Reddy, Errabelli Pradeep Rao and Kusuma Sathish were also in Munugodu constituency campaigning for Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. Warangal DCC chief Naini Rajender Reddy is campaigning for the Congress nominee Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, daughter of former MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy, in Choutuppal mandal.

Speaking to The Hans India, Praja Vedika chairman Tirunahari Seshu of Warangal said, "It's ridiculous. What kind of message these leaders irrespective of their political affiliations wanted to send to the people. Are these leaders aware of the issues faced by the Munugodu people? It happened earlier when Huzurnagar, Nagarjunasagar, Dubbaka and Huzurabad went to by-elections. The MLAs, especially of the ruling TRS, are least bothered about the issues faced by the people in their own constituencies. Away from their constituencies for over 20 days is not a good sign. After all, it's a by-poll. Let the Munugodu voters decide whom they want."